Although the weather forecast for this Monday, June 12th 2023, points to “periods of very cloudy skies” and the “possibility of light showers on the northern slopes and highlands of the island of Madeira”.

The trend today, as with yesterday after the yellow warning for rain was passed, and in the next few days, the climate will stabilise for a period with the ‘flavour’ of summer.

We could see temperatures up to 28° later in the week, with good periods of sunshine.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...