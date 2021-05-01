The Regional Secretary for Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change issued a message regarding the appearance of the Monk Seal on the coast of Paul do Mar.
“In the last few days the seal has been seen in the vicinity of Paul do Mar. It is a female about 19 years old who is being accompanied by nature watchers and a veterinarian”, begins by informing the Government note Regional.
Today is the 3rd time the seal has been ashore on the same bit of beach in Paul do Mar, named Manchada.
“The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation recognizes the affection that the population has for this animal, which is also a symbol of our Region, but calls for people to keep their distance from this animal”,