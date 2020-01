The mobility desk that existed at Loja do Cidadão closed for good.

A notice, placed on the table, explains the final closure of services and explains that, for travel reimbursements from Porto Santo, interested parties should go to Rua do Seminário, nº 21 (Regional Directorate for Economy and Transport), between 9 am and 12 noon and 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

It’s still not known why the desk has closed.

Taken from JM