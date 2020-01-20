I visited the new restaurant ‘Everest Montanha III’, recently born in Rua do Gorgulho, in Funchal, more precisely in the Eden Mar Shopping Center, that brings a bit of Nepal to Madeira

The menu is extensive, but beware those who think that these names – Tandori Chicken, Lamb Tikka, Lamb Dry, Lamb Curry, Everest Shai Korma, Prawn Kakai, Chana Masala or Vegatable Biriyani – are something just for foreigners you are mistaken. The food is delicious and very good value, and the chef can cook to the spice you like, so if you don’t like your food to spicy, its no problem.

Lunchtimes they also have a special set menu, if you just want something a little lighter.

Friendly service, and a great place for an evening meal with friends where you can share a number of dishes, which makes it a good value place to enjoy.

Check them on FACEBOOK and TRIPADVISOR and if you have the app The Fork you can save 30%