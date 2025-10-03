The new EU Entry/Exit System

What British expatriates, holiday homeowners and frequent visitors need to know about the EES.

There are changes ahead for travel. The new EES border controls – the EU’s Exit/Entry System – will start being implemented on 12 October. Personal data will be collected from non-EU nationals each time they cross a Schengen border and stored with the date and time of their entry or exit. It does not apply to holders of residence permits and long-stay visas.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals crossing the external borders of any of the European countries using the system. It will replace passport stamping.

It will come into operation at Schengen border crossing points (airports, Eurotunnel, ferry terminals, etc.) on 12 October 2025. It will be a gradual implementation over six months, to allow countries to adjust and implement the systems, with full operation everywhere by 10 April 2026.

Which countries use the EES?

All Schengen zone countries will implement the Entry/Exit System.

Schengen includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, along with all EU member states except Cyprus and Ireland. Cyprus is in the process of applying to join Schengen.

Who does the EES apply to?

The EES applies to all non-EU nationals visiting the Schengen area for a short stay. ‘Short stay’ is classified as 90 days within any 180-day period – longer stays are not permitted unless you have obtained the necessary permit or visa. EES will apply whether or not your nationality requires a short-stay visa to enter the EU.

Key exemptions apply, including for residence card holders.

Property ownership alone does not provide an exemption. UK resident nationals owning a holiday home in a Schengen country are fully subject to EES registration and the 90-day limit.

Who is exempt from the EES?

The Entry/Exit System does not apply to nationals of the countries implementing the EES. It also does not apply to Cyprus and Ireland nationals, as well as to those of Andorra, Monaco and San Marino.

If you hold a legal residence permit or long-stay visa issued by an EU country, the EES does not apply to you. British expatriates living in Spain, France, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus, with the correct residence documentation, are not subject to the EES controls.

Non-EU nationals who are immediately related to an EU citizen and hold a residence card are also exempt.

Various other people are also exempt, such as heads of state, cross-border workers, those travelling as part of an intra-corporate transfer or for research, studies, voluntary service, etc.

Flight transit passengers do not need to submit EES data, provided they remain in the transit zone and do not exit passport control.

How does it work?

You do not need to do anything before travelling for the EES, as procedures take place at the airport or other border crossing. It does not entail any cost either. (Both these will change when ETIAS is introduced a year later).

If EES applies to you, the first time you pass through a border crossing point since the system starts, you will have to provide your personal data. Passport control officers will also scan your fingerprints and/or take a photo of your face.

Once your fingerprints and photo are on the EES system, you will only need to verify them on future travels, which will take less time. Holding a biometric passport will speed things up, especially if that border control offers a self-service option.

Since the EES is being phased in over six months, European countries will implement the phases at different times, so your biometric data may not be collected if you travel soon after 12 October. Passports will continue to be stamped as usual.

What data will be collected?

The EES will collect and store the following information (in full compliance with data protection rules and rights):

Your full name, date of birth etc, as listed in your passport or other travel document

Your biometric data – facial image and fingerprints

The date and place of each entry and exit

Whether you were refused entry

Anyone who refuses to provide biometric data will be refused entry.

The records will be kept on file for three years (one year for family members of EU citizens). If no exit has been recorded, the record will be kept for five years from the date your authorised stay expired.

What happens if you overstay?

Non-EU nationals who do not have a legal residence permit or visa are limited to 90 days within any 180-day period, calculated as a single period for all European countries using the EES.

Anyone exceeding the 90 days will be considered an ‘overstayer’. The consequences will depend on that country’s legislation and can include deportation, fines and detention, and/or being prevented from re-entering the EU in the future.

If you can prove that you exceeded the 90 days due to unforeseeable or mitigating circumstances (eg, hospitalisation), your data can be amended in the system.

Why is the EES being implemented?

This system has been in the pipeline for many years, to improve the security of the Schengen area.

While it may slow border queues down initially as everyone learns the new system, the aim is to make border checks more modern and efficient. It will gradually replace passport stamping, making checks faster in the long run. Some countries may offer self-service options and/or the possibility to submit information in advance (eg, through a mobile application).

Importantly, from the EU’s point of view, the EES will prevent irregular migration. By tracking everyone who enters and leaves the Schengen area, with dates and biometric information, the authorities will easily establish who is overstaying the 90 days, misusing visa-free travel, or using fake identities.

What does this mean for you?

British expatriates living in the EU with valid residence or long-stay visa documentation don’t need to worry about the new rules. However, they will affect visiting family and friends. Cyprus, while not currently part of Schengen, is in the process of joining and aims to do so in 2026.

If you have a holiday home in Spain, France, Portugal, Malta, Cyprus etc, or are a frequent visitor, it’s important to monitor your time spent in the Schengen zone. Overstaying the 90-day limit can lead to serious consequences.

If you’re considering relocating and becoming a resident but are unsure about the tax implications, speak to Blevins Franks. While the headline rates of tax in some countries can appear off-putting, most tax regimes offer legitimate tax planning opportunities, especially on savings, investments and pensions. Many of our clients have improved their tax position by moving abroad, sometimes significantly so.

ETIAS travel authorisation to start by end 2026

The EU will further extend its entry requirements when the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) comes into effect. This new travel authorisation will be an entry requirement for non-EU nationals from visa-exempt countries – including the UK – and an additional step before being able to travel to Schengen countries. For the time being, you do not need to do anything.

It is now expected to start during the last quarter of 2026, from when affected travellers will need to obtain an online permit in advance of travelling. Applications will be made online and are currently set to cost €20 each. Your authorisation will be valid for three years, or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

Like the EES, ETIAS will cover people visiting the participating countries for short stays. If you have a residence permit or long-stay visa, you will not need an ETIAS travel authorisation.

UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation came into effect for EU nationals on 2 April 2025 (it started earlier for other countries). It applies to all nationals who do not currently need a visa to enter the UK, including EU, US, Canadian and Australian nationals. British and Irish passport holders, as well as those with permission to live, work or study in the UK, do not need an ETA.

EU and other affected nationals must apply for the UK ETA in advance. This applies when visiting the UK for any reason, for up to six months, including very short stays. It currently does not apply to airport transit passengers who do not pass through UK border control.

Applications are made online, usually through a mobile app, and you should receive the decision email within 72 hours and often within a day. An ETA lasts for two years or earlier if your passport expires first.

This article is based on our understanding of the EU and UK border control rules, and is for general information purposes only. If you need clarity on your position, seek advice from official EU or UK sources.

https://www.blevinsfranks.com/the-new-eu-entry-exit-system-what-british-expatriates-holiday-homeowners-and-frequent-visitors-need-to-know-about-the-ees/

