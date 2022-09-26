MADEIRA AQUARIUM WITH FREE ENTRY THIS TUESDAY

The Porto Moniz City Council marks tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, the World Tourism Day, providing free entry, throughout the day, to the Madeira Aquarium, located in the village of Porto Moniz.

“The idea is to promote an infrastructure with unique characteristics in the Region, visited by many tourists throughout the year”, says a note from the municipality sent to newsrooms.

Emanuel Câmara, Mayor of Porto Moniz, highlights that the Madeira Aquarium “is a unique infrastructure in the Region, which is why this campaign, promoted by the City Council, comes in the form of an invitation to Madeiran families, and tourists in general , make a trip to Porto Moniz, with everything that county has to offer, to which is added this initiative that promotes Porto Moniz and contributes to the dynamism of the local economy.”

The Madeira Aquarium, owned by the Porto Moniz City Council, currently has more than 70 species in captivity, most of them collected in the seas of the Region and distributed in 12 tanks, the largest of which has a capacity of 500,000L of salt water.

