WORLD TOURISM DAY CELEBRATED TOMORROW ACROSS THE REGION

The Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture and the Madeira Promotion Association have prepared an extensive program of activities, in Madeira and Porto Santo, to celebrate, tomorrow, World Tourism Day. In this context, it should be noted that the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, will accompany the initiatives at 2:30 pm, in Praça do Povo.

Throughout the day, there will be an action of thanks to visitors with distribution of gifts at the Tourist Information Offices at Madeira Airport, Avenida Arriaga, Estrada Monumental (Funchal), Ribeira Brava, Ponta de Sol, Porto Moniz, Santana and Porto Santo.

Musical performances and folklore groups are planned in various municipalities: in Funchal they will take place on Avenida Arriaga and Praça do Povo, between 10 am and 4:30 pm, in Santa Cruz it will be at arrivals in Madeira International Airport (between 11 and 11:45 am), in Santana it takes place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in front of the Tourist Information Office and in Ribeira Brava, between 11 am and 12 pm, next to the local Tourist Information Office.

There will be free admission to the museums supervised by the SRTC, through the Regional Directorate of Culture (Museum Quinta das Cruzes, Casa Museu Frederico de Freitas, Museum of Photography of Madeira – Atelier Vicente’s, Ethnographic Museum of Madeira, Mudas Museum of Contemporary Art of Madeira, Casa Colombo-Museu do Porto Santo) but also in other museum spaces and cultural spaces in the region (Museum Henrique and Francisco Franco, Museum Nucleus of the City of Açúcar, Museum of Electricity “Casa da Luz”, Military Museum of Madeira and Nini Design Centre, in Funchal, the Madeira Press Museum in Câmara de Lobos, and the Whaling Museum in Caniçal Machico).

Other places in the Region are also associated with special prices or free admission, such as the 3D Fun Art Museum (discount on the entrance fee), Sociedade dos Engenhos da Calheta and Quinta Pedagógica dos Prazeres, the Companhia do Engenhos do Norte – SORUM – in Porto da Cruz and the Madeira Theme Park (free entry only in outdoor spaces and villages). Entrance will be free to the gardens of Quinta Vigia and Quinta do Palheiro Ferreiro as well as to the Pestana Quinta do Arco Nature and Rose Garden.

Regarding Porto Santo, it should be noted that the commemorative program for the date was organized in partnership between Madeira Tourism and the local City Council. It includes, at 10:30 am, an interpretive visit to the historic center of the city, and two surprise moments, at 12 pm and 3 pm, respectively in Largo das Palmeiras and at the entrance to Cais Velho.

From Jornal Madeira

