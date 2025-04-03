Judicial Police investigate the death of a 5-year-old boy in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos

The Judicial Police (PJ) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy, which occurred last night, in the Castelejo area, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, and which is shaking the population.

According to information gathered by DIÁRIO, through a source close to the case, the authorities consider that there are some suspicions.

The PJ is now on the ground investigating the situation to determine the circumstances of the death and confirm whether there is indeed evidence of a crime or whether it was all just an accident. The authorities are still awaiting the results of the autopsy to clarify the cause of death.

According to sources on site, everything happened at around 9pm yesterday, when the first alert was given. When the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters arrived at the scene, the child was found to be lying lifeless on the ground, apparently in cardiorespiratory arrest, next to a member of the public. The firefighters immediately began resuscitation manoeuvres, which continued until a team from the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) arrived.

EMIR professionals took over the resuscitation attempts, but after several minutes of effort, the team doctor ordered the maneuvers to be suspended and the child was taken to the hospital. However, despite all the care provided, the boy ended up dying.

Meanwhile, DIÁRIO also knows that a family member of the child is currently being treated at the Câmara de Lobos Health Centre, after feeling unwell following the tragic event.

From Diário Notícias

