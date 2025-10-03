Government calls for suspension of construction work in Caniço due to lack of authorization

The regional directorate for the Environment and the Sea has suspended an illegal intervention on land near the coast, in an area of ​​Caniço known as Portinho.

The regional director told Antena 1 Madeira that coastal inspections went to the site and found work being carried out using heavy machinery, demolition and topographical alteration.

Ara Oliveira adds that the work on the coast requires authorization from the Regional Directorate of Environment and the Sea, an authorization that has not been issued, and the regional directorate only became aware of the operation through social media.

Thanks to Robin Lawrence for the photos and the first that I saw to hightlight it on social media.

From RTP-Madeira

