Bereavement Support Group

Here in Madeira we are fortunate to have many social groups that enrich life on this beautiful island, however there may be space for another group with a more specific focus.

Some residents moved here as couples to embrace a new lifestyle but sadly the loss of a partner can bring a profound change to that experience.

I would like to suggest creating a bereavement group where people can come together for social interaction, connection and mutual understanding. The purpose of the group would be to provide companionship and support through shared activities and conversations. Please note, it would not be a counselling service, but rather a friendly and supportive community.

To begin, I invite anyone interested to contact me by email- Madeiratogether@gmail.com . Once I have a few respnses I will arrange a coffee morning in Funchal to get started.

