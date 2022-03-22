Madeira predicts hotel occupancy rate above 85% in April

The hotel occupancy rate in Madeira in April, including Easter, should exceed 85%, the Regional Government said today, adding that the war in Ukraine did not lead to cancellations, despite a “slowdown in bookings”.

“Regarding the military conflict, we are not experiencing cancellations,” the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, told Lusa. And he clarified: “We felt, in a first phase, the slowdown in reserves, but always growing, which does not harm the performance of the sector”.

The official stressed that several hotel units are already “completely sold out” for the Easter period and indicated that forecasts point to an average occupancy rate above 85%.

“The three main countries that will operate Madeira in April 2022 are Portugal, with more than 103,000 seats, the United Kingdom with 43,000 seats and Germany with 30,000 seats”, he said, referring that the numbers reflect the “consolidation of the recovery” sector, which started in the second half of 2021, after the fall recorded due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, 85 routes will operate to Madeira International Airport in April, involving 33 companies, 1,177 frequencies (28% more than in 2019) and 218,300 seats on planes (39 more %), connecting to 46 airports in 21 countries (two more than in 2019).

“Easter is, without a doubt, a time when Madeira will be in great demand”, said Eduardo Jesus, reinforcing: “The perspectives we have are these, they are encouraging, they are perspectives that lead us to believe in the consolidation of recovery”.

The official recognizes that the fact that Madeira is geographically distant from the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine contributes to its affirmation as a “safe destination”, but adds that the authorities are not excited to take advantage of this circumstance.

“Madeira is a safe destination in itself”, he said.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 caused the immediate suspension of direct flights between Madeira and the capitals of those countries – Moscow and Kiev -, which were supposed to bring about 14,000 tourists to the region by October, but the market Eastern Europe remains a gamble.

“These are countries that interest us a lot,” said Eduardo Jesus, adding that in 2021 around 8% of tourism came from the Baltic and Eastern European countries.

The military conflict led to a slowdown in reserves in these markets as well, but no cancellations have yet been recorded.

On the other hand, sector indicators indicate that tourists who were looking for Central and Eastern European countries are now looking for destinations in Western Europe.

“It means that there is a vision that the Iberian Peninsula and its islands can benefit from the displacement of this tourist flow, seeking more distance from the conflict”, said Eduardo Jesus.

On February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine that caused at least 925 deaths and 1,496 injuries among the civilian population, including more than 170 children, and caused the flight of another 10 million people, including 3.48 million. for neighboring countries, indicate the latest UN data.

According to the United Nations, around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

From Diário Notícias

