Couple dragged by wave in São Jorge, one person has already been rescued

A couple of tourists were swept away by a wave this afternoon while walking along the São Jorge pier.

There are indications that one of the couple has already been rescued alive. Search operations for the other person continue.

On site are the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana, as well as a Sanas Madeira vessel (coming from the Porto Moniz station) and the Maritime Police. The Portuguese Air Force EH-101 helicopter has also been deployed to the site.

The North Coast of Madeira is under yellow warning due to strong sea waves.

From Diário Notícias

