Searches for German in the São Jorge Sea engage various means

A young woman was injured and is being rescued by Firefighters.

The Commander of the Port of Funchal is coordinating the search operations for a 36-year-old German citizen, who was swept away by a wave this afternoon on the São Jorge pier. Various means are involved in this operation.

According to Rui Manuel Teixeira, the man was accompanied by a young woman who was hit by the wave and suffered some abrasions, but managed to stay on land. The couple would be accompanied by two other people, who were not injured.

At the moment, the Portuguese Air Force EH-101 Helicopter is carrying out searches for the missing person, and should be ‘replaced’ when its time ends, by the drones of the Madeira Operational Command, which are also already in São Jorge.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters provide relief to the injured young woman. There is also the Maritime Police on site. A SANAS Madeira vessel, from the Porto Moniz station, continues the search for the sea.

From Diário Notícias

