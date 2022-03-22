Searches for missing man in São Jorge’s Calhau area resume tomorrow

The search for the missing man in the Calhau de São Jorge area of ​​Madeira will resume this Tuesday morning, according to information from the local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal.

As has already reported this afternoon, the Commander of the Port of Funchal is coordinating the search operations for a 36-year-old German citizen, who was dragged by a wave this afternoon on the São Jorge pier. Various means are involved in this operation.

According to Rui Manuel Teixeira, the man was accompanied by a young woman who was hit by the wave and suffered some abrasions, but managed to stay on land. The couple would be accompanied by two other people, who were not injured.

The alert was received at 2:54 pm, through Civil Protection.

“The search for the missing man began immediately, in which elements of the Maritime Police, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters, the PSP were involved, as well as an aircraft from the Portuguese Air Force, a team of drones from the Madeira Operational Command and a vessel of the SANAS Madeira, having been paused at the end of this afternoon, without the victim having been found”, informs the statement issued earlier this evening.

From Diário Notícias

