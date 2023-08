Carreiros do Monte will ‘close’ its activity between the 12th and 15th of August, on the occasion of the festivities in honor of Nossa Senhora do Monte.

The toboggans will resume on the 16th of August, Wednesday, at the usual time, between 9am and 6pm.

The Monte festival is one of the largest on the island, and the main night is the 14th, running all night till the 15th which is a public holiday.

Usually on the 14th the cable car does a spacial return price for this festival.

