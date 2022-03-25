Diesel drops by 13 cents and gasoline reduces by 10 cents

I think I’m back fingers crossed. To much technical jargon for me to cope with, and not being near my PC made it difficult also.

Fuel prices, whose maximum values ​​for sale to the public are controlled by the Regional Government of Madeira, will fall by 10 cents and 13 cents respectively for 95-cent gasoline and diesel for road use (simple) from Monday.

According to government accounts, published in the Official Journal of RAM this Friday, gasoline will cost €1.855 per liter and diesel will cost €1.723 per liter during the next week, starting at midnight March 28th until 11:59 pm on April 3rd.

These are the prices in effect from March 28th to April 3rd

Gasoline 95 IO ………………… 1,855 €

Road Diesel …………………………….. 1,723€

Colored and Marked Diesel ……………………………………………. €1,206

And these prices are still in effect this week, until Sunday night:

95 IO gasoline ………………… 1,956€

Road Diesel …………………………….. 1,854€

Colored and Marked Diesel ……………………………………………. €1,327

As mentioned this week, fuel prices in Madeira are set with a delay in relation to the mainland, and it is certain that forecasts point to a new increase starting next week in the national territory, due to the new rise in oil prices. in international markets.

Now, since there is a delay in the impact of these prices, which is reflected in the accounts made by the Government, we can already begin to predict that in the following week there may very well be a new increase. For now, we have to take advantage of this week.

