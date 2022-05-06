MSC Virtuosa Polluting Funchal

Thanks to Barry for sharing this.

Madeira prides itself on its environmental cleanliness. But look at this ship today billowing filthy smoke all over the Harbour and Funchal. They are using cheap and dirty bunker oil. Let’s demand ships visiting Funchal have CLEAN OIL AND CLEAN EXHAUST. This is disgusting.

The smoke from MSC Virtuosa has been constant all day, I remember someone talking about this last week, as there was another ship doing exactly the same all day, not as bad as today’s ship though.

The Virtuosa is a fairly new ship also, just launched in November 2019 and only in service in February 2021, I am sure it’s not done too much traveling on the seas yet. A warm clear sunny day in Funchal, with hardly any breeze.

