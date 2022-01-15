MADEIRA REGISTERS 2,034 MORE NEW CASES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Madeira has, for the third consecutive day, more than two thousand new cases identified in just 24 hours. This Saturday, the daily epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Health Directorate reports 2,034 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

There are 64 imported cases and 1,970 cases of local transmission, according to the DRS.

Another death also to report this evening, of an 80 year old patient, the Region has, to date, a total of 145 deaths associated with covid-19.

On the other hand, there are 1,105 more recovered cases to report, with 13,193 active cases now. Of these, 366 are imported cases and 12,827 are locally transmitted.

