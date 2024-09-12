Pedro Ramos fails to attend hearing of the Specialized Committee on Health and Civil Protection

Pedro Ramos will not be present tomorrow at the announced hearing at the ALRAM specialised committee, so this testimony will be postponed to a more appropriate date.

It was Miguel Albuquerque who made this known, on the sidelines of the visit to the tunnel construction site between the Quebradas and Amparo areas.

In fact, the president of the Regional Government even said that he was one of those who told his regional secretary to cancel his agenda until his health problem was resolved, which Albuquerque hopes will be very soon.

Albuquerque also said that there will be no interim changes while this situation lasts, remembering not only that Pedro Ramos is not incapacitated, but also that his team is functioning fully, with clearly defined portfolios and responsibilities.

However, a note released by ALRAM confirmed the absence of the governor, “for health reasons”, and added that “a new date and time will be announced for this hearing soon”.

