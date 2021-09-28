This morning the last two MIUS races take place – Madeira Island Ultra Swim 2021, at distances of 10 km, starting at Câmara de Lobos, and 3.5 km, starting at Ilhéu da Pontinha.

The first race, 10 km (10k) between Câmara de Lobos and Funchal, started at 9:00 am, at the Camara de Lobos port. Twenty-eight participants took to the sea and are now swimming towards Funchal. The first refueling takes place at 4 km, at the Complexo Balnear da Ponta Gorda, with a second refueling station 1 km ahead, at the Complexo Balnear do Lido. There is also a third filling station after 4 km, in the Complexo Balnear da Barreirinha, where the athletes make an inversion towards the finish line, which is then at a distance of 1 km, next to the Funchal City pier.

The sea is calm and the water temperature is around 23.8 ºC.