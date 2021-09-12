The Grape Harvest Festival in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, which would take place this Sunday, was canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. Remember that Madeira is under yellow rain alert until 15:00 today.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder, are expected until mid-afternoon, with light to moderate wind (up to 30 kilometers/hour) from the west. -southwest, blowing sometimes strongly and with gusts up to 70 km/hour in the highlands.

A small drop in the maximum air temperature is also planned, but it should still reach 27 degrees, while the sea water temperature is 25 degrees.

From Jornal Madeira