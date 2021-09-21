Today, there are 5 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so Madeira now has 11604 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is 1 case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and 4 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now another 16 recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 11435 recovered cases of COVID-19. To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There are 94 active cases, of which 24 are imported cases and 70 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 5 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (5 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 29 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the remaining in own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira