During the month of October, easyJet will offer more than eight thousand additional seats on flights to Funchal, from Porto and Lisbon, announced the ‘low cost’ airline.

In addition to these, over the next month, the company will also have additional capacity for travel between Porto and Paris-Charles de Gaulle and also on the route between Faro and London-Gatwick. All these connections are carried out by easyJet on a daily basis.

The company also adds that it will launch a campaign with discounts of up to 20%, on reservations made between September 21 and 27, 2021. This promotion will be applied to approximately 40,000 seats on selected routes in the company’s network, for calls to take place between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, allowing passengers to book travel this Christmas, Easter or even the summer of 2022.

easyJet’s flexibility policies will also be extended until December 31, 2021. Through these, the airline’s customers can book their travel for the end of this year with the confidence that, should their plans change, their reservations can too. be changed.

