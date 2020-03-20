The mandatory quarantine is already being applied in Madeira, with people arriving in the region without a residence being directed to the Quinta do Lorde project in Caniçal, the president of the Regional Government told Lusa.

The vigilance in the application of this measure to minimize the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic will be reinforced, following the indications announced by the representative of the Republic in Madeira, Ireneu Barreto, who supports this determination by the regional executive.

People who arrive in Madeira today, and who have no residence, “have a properly prepared tourist bus at the door of the arrivals of Madeira-Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, in addition to members of the Public Security Police, who will try to ensure they are forwarded to a location to fulfil the mandatory quarantine ”, explained Miguel Albuquerque.

The location chosen for these cases was the Quinta do Lorde project, in the parish of Caniçal, on the eastern end of the island of Madeira.

The representative of the Republic for Madeira, Judge-Counselor Ireneu Barreto, who is responsible for implementing the measures adopted following the declaration of a state of emergency in the Autonomous Region, declared his support for this request from the Madeiran executive.

“This measure is important to us. We are an island. The island cannot be transformed into a refuge for those who want to escape the pandemic ”, declared the representative.

With regard to Porto Santo, non-residents arriving on the island as of today will be confined to the Hotel Praia Dourada, a unit made available free of charge by the Sousa Economic Group, said the Secretary of Health and Civil Protection of Madeira.

Thursday, the Madeira Health Administration Institute (IASAÚDE) reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the region has doubled in 24 hours, rising to six infected in the region, five from the Netherlands and one from Madeira.

“We currently have two cases validated by the Ricardo Jorge Institute”, stated, at the time, the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, adding: “We have four more cases awaiting validation by the Ricardo Jorge Institute, with a positive preliminary result”.

As of Thursday, 48 suspected cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been reported, 38 of which were negative in Madeira.