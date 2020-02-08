Thanks to Paul Sherwood for sending me this.

Hi Tobi

Was just on a yellow bus tour to see the viewing platform and we were driving on the main VR1 motorway and a car in front had sparks coming out underneath visible within the tunnel so our bus driver pulled alongside and we were all shouting to car driver to pull over we pulled over at the safety area just out of tunnel which he did…. both myself and the bus driver then ran towards the stricken car with fire extinguisher and quickly evacuated the driver and his passengers and we began to extinguish the engine fire successfully!! The car driver was a learner so the poor young lad was quite shaken up by the event… We hope it doesn’t put him off from driving.