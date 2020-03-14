M3A

A social network for the international community of Madeira

Exceptional times, and then some!

Dear All,

Following the escalating situation regarding COVId-19, and the recommendations issued by the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection in an order declaring an Alert Situation throughout the territory of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, we, as the admin team of the M3A, have no choice but to cancel all activities until further notice.

The airport is limiting countries which can enter Madeira. Museums, nightclubs etc are all closed from today. The English Church has also closed its doors to all group meetings following the same guidelines. Madeira’s educational institutions will be closing their doors until at least the end of the Easter holidays. Even Monte’s toboggans have decided to suspend the activity for 15 days. The company that was to host our Madeiran Wine tasting visits has cancelled our trips. This list is bound to increase over the coming days.

This “alert situation” increases the already strong penalties by a third.

The penalties for not self-isolating when you have symptoms were one year, and up to five years if you then cause the infection of someone else giving rise to illness and or death. So, that is now one year and four months, and six years and nine months respectively. That is a risk that is not worth taking, by holding gatherings which are not recommended in the current climate.

As far as we are concerned all activities which M3A has notified are cancelled.

We have all made many good friends via this network. Of course, please continue to communicate with them by whatever means you deem appropriate.

Please keep in touch, and as soon as we are able, we will be re-starting with joy!!

Regards

Gill Kelly and John Dalpra

Holy Trinity Church

Following a meeting with the Church Wardens, it has been decided that for the next thirty days or until further notice all organised group activity in the church, its associated buildings and the grounds is suspended.

This will include all organised meetings, no matter how small, as well, of course, the church services.

The church will, however, be open to visitors.

We are awaiting further direction expected next week from the church authority in the UK concerning our forthcoming AGM.

Let us all pray for a swift end to this pandemic.

Signed

Chaplain and Wardens.