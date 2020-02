The dirt from the sea water next to the Clube de Turismo, between the Lido and the Hotel Vidamar, in Funchal, today chased away several bathers who were prevented from going to baths on a sunny day.

What appears to be faeces caused indignation in the people who were there who did not dare to go to the water, lamenting “this terrible situation”.

For now, it was not possible to know the source of the discharge.

From Diário Notícias