STRONG WIND IN THE REGION IN FORCE UNTIL 06:00 AM TOMORROW

A windy day out there, the airport seems to be OK, BA from Heathrow just landed without problems.

The warning for the occurrence of strong wind in the Region is in force until 06:00 on 7 February, informs the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, replicating the warning received by the IPMA. Gusts could reach 62 km per hour in any direction.

Due to this circumstance, the ocean on the north coast may reach waves of 2 to 3 meters from the NE.

In the southern quadrant, the waves should oscillate between 1 and 2 meters.

Once again, the Captaincy recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the harbors of shelter.

