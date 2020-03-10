There will no longer be an Exhibition referring to the International Civil Protection Day, scheduled for March 20, which would take place at Praça do Povo. The event has just been canceled due to recommendations issued by Covid 19.

A decision that will have come from the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection who had already indicated that his agenda would be less intense in the face of the disease’s developments.

The information is being transmitted to several institutions that were invited to the ceremony that takes place on the waterfront of the Madeiran capital.

Taken from Diário Notícias