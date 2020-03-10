The Institute of Health Administration, IP-RAM informs that, regarding the third and fourth suspected cases of infection by a new coronavirus COVID-19, validated yesterday, 03/09/2020, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the results of the exams laboratory tests were negative.

The patients, from Madeira who were in Italy, are clinically stable and will be discharged today, returning home and remaining under surveillance.

This Institute notes that, until 8 am today, no other suspected cases of COVID-19 have been validated in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias