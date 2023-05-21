“This is one of the classic car races that brings the most people together on the road”

The XIX Rampa dos Barreiros goes on the road today with a total of 70 subscribers. A lower number than last year, as revealed by the president of the Madeira Classic Car Club (CACM), Miguel Gouveia.

This race – included in the Madeira Classic Car Revival – usually takes many classic car lovers to the road. This year will be no exception, not least because there will be many attractions, such as the presence of the well-known television presenter Jorge Gabriel.

A little of history

The first Rampa dos Barreiros took place in 1935, as part of the Festas da Cidade, which were held to celebrate the New Year in Funchal.

This was the first race held in Madeira in which drivers from outside the Region participated. The Sport class winner was Jorge Monte Real in MG and the Race class winner was Francisco Ribeiro Ferreira in Bugatti.

Check out this Sunday’s schedule

08:30 — Closing of the roads to the Barreiros ramp (RB)

09:00 — Reconnaissance Departure

10:00 am — MCCR Exhibition

Continue to People’s Square

10:00 — 1st Ascent of Vehicle No. 1 and following 2nd and last ascent

12:30 pm — Roads reopen

13:00 — Display of RB results

14h00 — RB Awards Ceremony — Praça do Povo

16h00 — Musical Performance — Praça do Povo

19:00 — Closing of the Madeira Classic Car Revival

