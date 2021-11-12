‘MSC Splendida’ completes one more lap

This morning, the cruise ship ‘MSC Splendida’ docked at the Port of Funchal, which brings many Madeirans on board, after completing another voyage that passed through Mediterranean and Canarian ports.

This operation, which includes departures and arrivals in Funchal, allows Madeirans to visit Malaga, Civitavecchia-Rome, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife before returning to the Madeiran capital.

The next departure is scheduled for this afternoon, at 5 pm, where the cruise ends for most passengers on this trip. The ship has a capacity for 3,900 passengers and 1,313 crew.

On the 1st of November, in the last stopover, the ‘MSC Splendida’ arrived with 2,068 passengers and 1,170 crew, according to APRAM data, having disembarked 127 passengers during the turnaround operation and embarking another 103, almost all Madeirans.

At 333.3 meters long, the ‘MSC Splendida’ occupies the front of the pier at ‘Pontinha’.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...