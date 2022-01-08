BODY TAKEN FROM RIBEIRO SECO IS FROM A 34-YEAR-OLD MAN

The rescue of a body, this afternoon, at Ribeiro Seco, ended around 17:00. JM learned, however, that this is a 34-year-old man, born in Madeira.

Alerted by the Civil Protection, the Sapadores from Funchal went to the location to reconnoiter the situation. Once the presence of a presumed corpse was confirmed, in a place of difficult access, the Firefighters Vountários Madeirenses mountain rescue team was asked to intervene.

The PSP took care of the incident and a group of agents, positioned on top of the bridge, prevented passersby from remaining in the place, from where it was possible to see part of the operation at the bottom of the stream. Not all, due to the dense branches.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...