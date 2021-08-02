“We didn’t believe that the expressway would reach Ponta do Pargo and that it would be so quick to do,” said farmer Adelino Ferreira, recalling the various delays.

He explained to the DIÁRIO “what happened was that there was a time when they came to lay dirt there and with a machine, near the roundabout, in Alberto João’s time and they said that the road was about to start, but then it stopped”. ”And as it stopped twice, people began to say in the parish that they no longer believed in the expressway to Ponta do Pargo”.

Alice Sousa, 68, lives near the end of the second section of the Amparo – Ponta do Pargo expressway that was inaugurated this afternoon and explained that in recent days she has been doing the route on foot and that it takes 18 minutes to cover the section and he also referred, “who believed that?”. He said that “first the works started and then they stopped and this happened a couple of times”.

“I think it was when Dr. Pedro Calado joined the Government, who went through the drawers and messed with it (via express) and this has always had a chance” said Alice Sousa.

Another couple who live next to the new expressway said they are satisfied with the work and that it will bring development to the parish, but that they also did not believe in the completion of the expressway and added that now all that is needed is to build the golf course in the locality. .

This afternoon, at 4 pm, the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, inaugurates the contract for the construction of the “Via Expresso Fajã da Ovelha – Ponta do Pargo – 2nd Phase” (Amparo/Ponta do Pargo), which will allow the construction of completion of the connection of Estrada Regional 101, between Raposeira and Ponta do Pargo, with an overall length of 5.7 kilometers.

The section between the Amparo site and the center of the Ponta do Pargo parish (2nd Phase), comprises the construction of two viaducts with a length of 173 and 160 meters over Ribeiro Velho and over Ribeira da Fajã Pequena, respectively.

This work, this final part, of the Via Expresso between Amparo and the center of Ponta do Pargo parish (2nd Phase) represented an investment of 9.3 million euros by the Regional Government.

From Diário Notícias