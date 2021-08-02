The Public Security Police has already disclosed on its Facebook page the sites where it will carry out radar inspections this August.
Find out where these speed control operations that take place within the scope of the ‘Who warns me…’ program are going to be carried out.
Radars:
03/Ago/21 13H00 VR 1 – Gaula – Santa Cruz
10/Ago/21 07H00 ER 104 Rocha Alta – Ribeira Brava
10/Ago/21 14H00 Estrada Monumental – Funchal
12/Ago/21 08H00 Rua da Ribeira de João Gomes – Funchal
13/Ago/21 08H00 Caminho de Santa Quitéria – Funchal
16/Ago/21 14H00 Av. Sá Carneiro – Funchal
18/Ago/21 13H00 VE 3 Túnel do Doutor – Calheta
25/Ago/21 14H00 VE – Machico