Carlos Teles, president of the Calheta City Council, said, in statements to journalists, that, at this moment, the two biggest concerns have to do with the fires that are breaking out in Fonte do Bispo, in addition to a rekindling, during the night, in the Florenças area, parish of Arco da Calheta. Carlos Teles also indicated that half of the parish of Ponta do Pargo is without electricity.

“These are the two fronts that concern us most. They are forest areas, they have no endangered housing,” he said.

The Francisco Barreto School, in Raposeira, parish of Fajã da Ovelha, is also closed due to a lack of drinking water.

“The priority must be this, working on the ground to restore as much normality as possible”, he stated, predicting that energy will be restored today, in addition to drinking water at the Raposeira site.

Although he recognizes that, in terms of the active front, the greatest difficulty is in the Fonte do Bispo area, he says that there is still no damage assessment.

From Jornal Madeira

