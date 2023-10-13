SEE THE IMAGES AND VIDEO OF THE ARRIVAL IN MADEIRA OF THE FIRST TEAM THAT WILL SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST THE FLAMES

Around half of the operatives who are part of the support mission to fight the fires in Madeira have already landed at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport.

The remaining members of the total of 64 mobilized operators are scheduled to arrive in the Region after 1 pm.

The Force, headed by the Sub-regional Commander of Emergency and Civil Protection of Coimbra, Carlos Tavares, includes 64 Operational Personnel, including 54 Firefighters from the Special Civil Protection Force, six elements from the ANEPC Command structure and four elements from the National Institute of Medical emergency.

See the images of the landing:

