SEE WHICH REGIONAL ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO THE FIRES

Several regional roads (ER) were closed on the island of Madeira due to fires raging in the municipalities of Calheta, Porto Moniz and Câmara de Lobos, informed the regional roads department.

In a statement, the management informs that ER 210, between Prazeres and Fonte do Bispo, and the section of ER 105 between Portas da Vila Santa do Porto Moniz and the intersection with ER 209 in Paúl da Serra have been closed to traffic. due to the fires.

In addition to these, ER 101, between Ponta do Pargo and Portas da Vila in Santa do Porto Moniz, ER 101 (VE3), between Raposeira and Ponta do Pargo and ER 222, between the junction with ER 223 (motocross track) and the site of Lombada dos Marinheiros (“Panoeste”).

ER 223 is also closed between the ER 101 (VE3) roundabout and the junction with Caminho da Lagoa (Paúl do Mar).

A fire broke out on Wednesday, around 6:00 pm, in the parish of Prazeres, municipality of Calheta, and spread during the night to the adjacent parish of Fajã da Ovelha and, later, to the parishes of Ponta do Pargo and Achadas da Cruz , is already in the municipality of Porto Moniz.

The Government of Madeira declared on Thursday the contingency situation due to the fires raging in the region, thus activating the Regional Civil Protection Emergency Plan, announced the Regional Civil Protection Service (ANEPC).

The municipal councils of Calheta and Porto Moniz have also activated their municipal emergency plans.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on Thursday, at 5:00 pm, in the parish of Quinta Grande, in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, which is still active, but is considered the least serious of the three that are ravaging Madeira.

This morning, a contingent from the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority left for Madeira, headed by the sub-regional commander of Emergency and Civil Protection of Coimbra, Carlos Tavares, comprising 64 Operational Personnel, including 54 Firefighters from the Special Civil Protection Force, six elements of the ANEPC Command structure and four elements of the National Institute of Medical Emergency.

From Jornal Madeira

