Madeira competes in four categories of the ‘World Travel Awards 2022’

The Region has four nominations for this year’s edition of the ‘World Travel Awards 2022’, those that are the most prestigious and recognized awards in the Tourism industry.

One category for Porto Santo and the remaining three for the archipelago, namely ‘European’s Leading Beach Destination’, ‘Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’, ‘Europe’s Leading Festival & Event Destination’ and ‘Europe’s Leading Island Destination’.

Voting takes place until August 8, on the official website – https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

The Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, emphasizes that these new entries once again show the region’s excellence as a secular tourist destination.

Within the scope of these nominations, Madeira will launch a campaign that takes place exclusively on social networks, targeting its main markets, with the aim of appealing to the vote.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...