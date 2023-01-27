Tourist Dies After Fall at Anjos Waterfall

The 30-year-old tourist who fell today in the Anjos waterfall, in Ponta do Sol, was located and already had died from the fall.

The mountain rescue team of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol are now removing the body from the scene.

As reported, the man fell from a height of approximately 30 meters, allegedly when he was taking a photo.

there were about 10 firefighters at the scene, in a removal action that is still ongoing.

The alert was given around 11:00 am, according to firefighters.

The Cascata dos Anjos is visited daily by tourists, despite the fact that the road is closed and it is a dangerous area where landslides and falling rocks occur, especially in winter.

