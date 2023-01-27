Tourist Dies After Fall at Anjos Waterfall

The 30-year-old tourist who fell today in the Anjos waterfall, in Ponta do Sol, was located and already had died from the fall.

The mountain rescue team of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol are now removing the body from the scene.

As reported, the man fell from a height of approximately 30 meters, allegedly when he was taking a photo.

there were about 10 firefighters at the scene, in a removal action that is still ongoing.

The alert was given around 11:00 am, according to firefighters.

The Cascata dos Anjos is visited daily by tourists, despite the fact that the road is closed and it is a dangerous area where landslides and falling rocks occur, especially in winter.

  1. The first thing I said when moving to this beautiful island was to respect and never underestimate nature. So tragic that even with warning, people foolishly put themselves at risk. My heart goes out to his loved ones and friends.

  2. So sad. I’m just curious whether he fell from the top of the waterfall onto the road or from the road down the cliffs toward the sea. Poor guy.

    1. Given the overhang from above the waterfall, his fall would have far exceeded 30 metres so can only assume he has tried the well photographed “take a shower under the fall” and backed up to the edge of the very low barriers to try and get all of the waterfall in his picture and sadly, likely fallen backwards as has happened before.
      So sad that someone has fallen foul to the islands beauty again but people need to learn to respect their surroundings as nature always wins! Maybe the barriers in these tourist spots ought to be upgraded to more solid, secure and taller standards to prevent such tragedies?

  4. It is sad indeed rest in peace . But like I said many times when hiking in Madeira anyone independent isn’t for the faint of heart it is very demanding . And if you doing first time the levadas or even hiking you need to have careful where you going and above all pay attention to the slippery terrain and the narrow passages and the cliffs and out of rock faces on precipitous cliffs, with long sections of head-height tunnel and narrow bridges provide as dizzy a challenge for any walker that never did do before could hope to find. But the must important of all don’t go taking selfies in this places people need to pay attention .

