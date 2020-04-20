A crew member from the cruise ship Mein Schiff 3, who was sailing 120 nautical miles from Funchal, was rescued by sea.

The crew member, a 30-year-old man, was tested for Covid-19, and the test result was negative, having subsequently been referred to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital with severe abdominal pain and suspected acute appendicitis.

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Navy, in coordination with the Captain of the Port of Funchal and the Regional Civil Protection Service.

A vessel from the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos and a team from the EMIR were activated, and the crew disembarked at the Funchal Marina at 7:15 am, where an ambulance from the Sapadores do Funchal firefighters was waiting.

From Jornal Madeira