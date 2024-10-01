33 operatives fighting the Furna fire. Civil Protection says the response is “adequate”

Five fire-fighting vehicles and thirty-three operators from three different corporations: Mixed Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, Madeiran Volunteers and Calheta Volunteers are fighting the fire that broke out in the early afternoon at Furna, Ribeira Brava, with the help of air support.

According to an assessment made by the operational commander of the regional Civil Protection service, Marco Lobato, to Rádio Jornal, it is “an area that is not completely inaccessible”, clarifying that the device installed is “adequate” at this time.

“The weather conditions are not very unfavorable. The air resources are able to operate,” he explained, ensuring that the fire is not close to residential areas, according to the latest situation.

Regarding the origin of the fire, he admits not knowing whether or not it was a case of criminal intent.

From Jornal Madeira

