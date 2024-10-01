Fire mobilizes firefighters in Ribeira Brava

Tobi Hughes
A fire broke out a few moments ago at Sítio da Furna, in Ribeira Brava.

The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol have already mobilized the POCIR patrol team and the helicopter has been activated. 

Photo from Agora Madeira.

