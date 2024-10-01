Fire mobilizes firefighters in Ribeira Brava

Fire mobilizes firefighters in Ribeira BravaTobi Hughes·1st October 2024Madeira News A fire broke out a few moments ago at Sítio da Furna, in Ribeira Brava. The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol have already mobilized the POCIR patrol team and the helicopter has been activated. Photo from Agora Madeira. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related