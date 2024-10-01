Maximum temperatures could reach 28ºC in Madeira on the first day of October

Hello October….

Temperatures will rise over the coming days, exceeding 30° in the south.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), this Tuesday, October 1st, the weather on the south coast of Madeira promises summer, with the sky generally being partly cloudy.

However, in the north of the island, it may even rain from the end of the afternoon.

One thing is certain: temperatures will remain high, with thermometers reaching 28ºC.

As for the wind, it will blow weak to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the northeast, sometimes blowing strongly (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands of Madeira Island at the end of the day.

Regarding the sea conditions, on the North coast, waves from the Northwest of 1.5 to 2 meters are expected. On the South coast, waves will be from the Southwest of 1 to 1.5 meters.

The sea water temperature will be around 23/24ºC.

