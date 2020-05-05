The vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, said in the update of data on covid-19 in Madeira, that the Region has two more recovered cases today.

There are 1433 suspected cases of covid-19 reported in the Region, of which 1266 have been excluded. 85 cases are awaiting test results, she added.

Today Madeira has 50 recovered patients, 58% of the total 86 positive cases. The two patients recovered in the last 24 hours are residents of the municipality of Funchal, of which one is a patient who was pregnant. This brings the active cases down to 36.

There are 246 cases in active surveillance, with 22 people in self-surveillance.