“It is necessary that the situation, at European level, remains under control”, defends the President of the Regional Government regarding the possibility of the resumption of tourism.

In the interview with JM, 88JM FM, Calheta and Santana and NAMINHATERRA, Miguel Albuquerque maintains some expectations but says he hopes that in September or October, the resumption of tourism will begin to happen.

ALBUQUERQUE: MADEIRA IS ULTRA-ATTRACTIVE FOR TOURISM

The President of the Regional Government argues that the destination must be guaranteed that the traveler is not contaminated. The President of the Government, who considers that the Region is ultra-attractive for Tourism, wants security, saying that it is essential that this guarantee is guaranteed from the airports of issue. “Destinations like ours will never be able to test 5,000 people,” says the Madeiran chief executive. Miguel Albuquerque affirms that the Government is in contact with the companies, with the operators.

From JM