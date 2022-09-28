Woman dragged by wave in Praia Formosa saved by PSP agent

A 74-year-old woman was this morning transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça after being dragged by a wave and falling on the pebble beach of Praia Formosa, in Funchal.

According to a local person, the tourist was taking pictures with her grandson when she was surprised by the strong surf. The grandson, about 10 years old, got out of the water by his own means, but the foreigner got into trouble and was eventually saved by a PSP agent who was running at the scene and realised the situation.

Then the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal provided first aid to the victim and ensured her transport to the hospital.

The situation generated some apprehension.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...