Woman dragged by wave in Praia Formosa saved by PSP agent

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A 74-year-old woman was this morning transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça after being dragged by a wave and falling on the pebble beach of Praia Formosa, in Funchal.

According to a local person, the tourist was taking pictures with her grandson when she was surprised by the strong surf. The grandson, about 10 years old, got out of the water by his own means, but the foreigner got into trouble and was eventually saved by a PSP agent who was running at the scene and  realised the situation.

Then the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal provided first aid to the victim and ensured her transport to the hospital.

The situation generated some apprehension.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleSome concerts to enjoy this week. Save 15%
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Praia Formosa is a very dangerous beach. There are lots of currents there. I am a relatively good swimmer and was swimming there one summer. The water appeared calm, but suddenly I was dragged under and swirled around as if I was in a washing machine and unable to right myself. Thankfully my son saw me disappear and managed to rescue me. There should be clear WARNING signs and lifeguards on watch.

    Reply

  2. Not entirely correct. First people to respond were two guests from Cliff Bay who had just got through the tunnel. They dragged the lady up the beach a little bit and tended to her cuts and bruises. They also stayed with her until the ambulance arrived. The off duty policeman rang the emergency services

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: