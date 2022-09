Madeira Pride 2022 takes place on October 8, starting at 4 pm, in Largo do Município, with the LGBTQI+ Pride March starting in the direction of the Municipal Garden.

Madeira Pride will have a ‘warm-up party’, on the 7th of October, starting at 19:00, on the Rooftop of the Hotel Next. Tickets can be pre-purchased via geral.madeirapride@gmail.com.

From Diário Notícias

