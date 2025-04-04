South Coast and Mountain regions on yellow alert for rain

South Coast and Mountain regions on yellow alert for rainTobi Hughes·4th April 2025Madeira News YELLOW warning issued by IPMA on the south coast and mountainous areas for heavy rainfall. Precipitation – Yellow 05th Apr 12:00 – 05th Apr 18:00 . Periods of rain, sometimes heavy. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related