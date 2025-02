Flights are unable to land at Madeira airport at the moment.

The Binter flight from Gran Canaria, has diverted straight to Porto Santo.

Ryanair from Lisbon is diverting back to Lisbon, and the easyjet Gatwick flight, is still waiting for a chance to land.

Most UK flights have delayed their flights to this evening after 10pm to avaid the worse of the weather, but the wind is still forecast to be strong for the evening into the early morning.

